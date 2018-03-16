Del Taco plans 12 new locations across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Del Taco, one of the fastest growing fast food chains in America, is planning to expand in Metro Detroit.

The quick service Mexican food chain announces this week that an additional 12 locations will open on Metro Detroit.

The development agreement for the 12 new Del Taco restaurants covers Macomb and parts of Wayne County, Michigan.

“We value our partnership with Del Taco and see tremendous white space for the concept across Michigan,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of Team Schostak Family Restaurants. “Del Taco provides what consumers today are looking for, a winning combination of fresh food served at an unbeatable value. It’s a brand that we look forward to continue growing across the region.”

Del Taco has nearly 600 locations across 14 states. The exact locations of the new local restaurants have not yet been released.

