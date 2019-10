A self-defense instructor in Brighton broke a world record with 5,100 burpees in 12 hours.

Mike Berean said he could do 500 burpees an hour and aimed for 5,400 in 12 hours.

The previous record for the most burpees in 12 hours is 4,700.

The money raised goes toward the Concern Foundation to support research for women's cancer treatments.

