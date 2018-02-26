Unclutter Your Life Resource Guide

Related materials to WDIV Local 4's series, "Unclutter Your Life," which aired Feb. 26-27, 2018. Share your clutter wins below. What's your biggest clutter challenge? Take our poll here.
Expert Advice
De-clutter expert Cas Aarssen is featured in our stories. Here are links to her website:
- Quiz: What clutter type are you? - http://clutterbug.me
- Books - http://clutterbug.com/books
- Podcast - http://clutterbug.com/podcast
- YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/OrganizedClutterbug
Inspiration
Mom uses '40 bags in 40 days' strategy to clear out clutter
I was getting buried in clutter. Here's how I finally got free. (Washington Post)
The hidden price tag of clutter could be hurting your bank account (AARP)
The reason you can't stand clutter, explained (mbg lifestyle)
Why clutter is killing your focus (and how to fix it) NBC News
