You won’t leave hungry at this Eastpointe restaurant!

Eastpointe – When you ask an Eastpointe local where you can get a tasty meal, if they are in the know, they will tell you all about Milestone Grill. Located on 9 Mile, between Kelly and Gratiot, it’s a pretty big spot with lots of natural wood tones and a warm fireplace to make you feel at home. Many diners say Milestone Grill is their favorite restaurant in the area, and that if you come here once, you’ll be sure to come back.

All these happy customers are music to the ears of Executive Chef, Xhuliano Gjonaj.

“That’s my biggest pride,” says Gjonaj. " I look at it as an art, it has to look beautiful, you know, of course, as well as tasting great."

The funny thing is, he didn’t always want to be a chef. Originally, Gjonaj was interested in being a mechanic and was even saving up money to buy his own shop. He was working at a restaurant in the meantime and ended up falling in love with cooking so much that he bought the restaurant instead.

Milestone Grill is actually Gjonaj’s second restaurant. He loves to experiment in the kitchen so he always has specials going on, but their regular menu has a large variety of offerings as well. You can get anything from their award-winning chicken marsala to a juicy steak, or even a mile high burger. One thing all the dishes have in common is they will not leave you hungry. They are very generous when it comes to portions and many people leave with leftovers.

Milestone Grill is located at 17831 E 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe.