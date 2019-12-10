Buddy’s Pizza has something new to check out!

The iconic Detroit-Style pizza is coming back to its roots and opening up a new restaurant in Downtown Detroit! Burton Heiss, CEO of Buddy’s Pizza, joined Jason Carr to talk about Buddy’s goal of staying true to who they are as a company while making room to evolve and grow.

The new restaurant will be located Downtown in the Madison Building on Broadway and their Grand Opening is on Wednesday, December 11th. Buddy’s will be donating all of their proceeds that day to the Motown Museum to support community programs. Buddy’s has made it a part of their mission to assist their neighbors and give back to the city that first supported them. With their new location come new changes, like their new menu design and pizza name changes. However, the pizza recipes that so many have fallen in love with are staying exactly the same.