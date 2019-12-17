This Grammy award-winning group spreads positivity through new music

This Grammy award-winning group has a new single coming out that shares a positive message.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Karen Clark Sheard, and Jacky Clark Chisholm about their new album.

The Clark Sisters continue to sing together and create new music after 45 plus years of singing. Their new song, “Vicotory”, reminds people to declare victory over their life. The new song will take you back to their music from the 80′s.

Watch this video to see the Clark sister perform the new single and hear about the new movie that’s coming out about their life as a family.