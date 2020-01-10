Oscar winners and contenders shine on the big screens this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

It’s awards season, and the movies hitting the big screen this weekend are in contention for winning some statues. Movie reviewer Greg Russell ran down three of the biggest movies gracing movie theaters this weekend.

1917

This movie is about two British soldiers in a race for time to deliver an important message during World War I. The movie stars Colin Firth, Richard Madden and it is directed by Sam Mendes. Greg said the movie, which won a Golden Globe for Best Picture, focuses on friendship, family and survival and will keep you on the edge of your seat. He gave the film 5 out of 5 reels.

Just Mercy

Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Lawson. It is a true story about a young attorney who goes to the south to defend a man who’s on death row for a crime he didn’t commit. Greg said he can name all of the movies that he has cried at the end on one hand, and he added Just Mercy. Well acted, emotional and eye-opening; Greg gave Just Mercy 5 out of 5 reels as well.

Like a Boss

This film stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Bryne and Selma Hayek. Two friends sell their business in order to save it. When they find out the buyer is using them, crazy hijinks and laughs ensue. Greg said it is a fun time, great for a girls night out.

For a list of showtimes at an MJR Theatre near you, visit the website mjrtheatres.com.