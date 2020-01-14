Top off your outfit for National Hat Day

A hat can be the perfect statement piece to top off your style. Ahead of National Hat Day, Live in the D talked about everything hats with a Detroit institution, Henry the Hatter. Owner Joe Renkiewicz joined Jason Carr to discuss the store and which hats suit your style best.

Henry the Hatter knows a lot about hats, since it has been in business for more than 120 years and is the oldest hat store in the country. Joe said the two things go into picking the perfect hat are style and comfort. Make sure the hat is not too tight on the head, but is also not too loose so it blows away. Hats can be worn any way you want to wear them, flip the rim up for a more laid back look, or snap it down for the classic look.

Henry the Hatter has two locations in Eastern Market and in Southfield.

Check out the different hats you can find at Henry the Hatter in the video above.