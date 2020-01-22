The Harlem Globetrotters plan to break records

Can you do a fun trick with a basketball? Well, the Harlem Globetrotters can!

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Briana “Hoops” Green, a Harlem Globetrotter, about all the fun family activities at the upcoming Harlem Globetrotter game.

For the Pushing The Limits Tour they will be attempting to break a world record with a trick shot during each game. They will also have glow-in-the-dark basketballs, outrageous dunking, and cool ball handling.

They are also offering magic passes. This pass will let you meet your favorite Globetrotter, take pictures, and learn a fun trick before the game.

The Harlem Globetrotters game is February 1st at Calihan Hall in Detroit.

To buy your tickets visit, harlemglobetrotters.com