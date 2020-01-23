3 ways to top your pie for National Pie Day

It’s National Pie Day and we’re learning the right way to top our pies. Achatz Homemade Pie Co. has been in business in metro Detroit since 1993, and Zack Achatz joined host Jason Carr in studio to share some of their tricks.

Zack said it all starts with the dough. He suggests using unbleached pastry flour, sugar, sea salt, shortening, and chilled water. Zack said the mixing should be worked slowly until you have a nice flaky dough.

When it comes to the top crust, Zack said you can roll it out flat over the pie and pinch the edges for a normal crust. He said the basket weave is difficult. It’s all about taking your time to slowly interweave the dough and set it on top of your pie. Finally, there’s the crumble topping which is a simple mixture of brown sugar, butter, cinnamon and rolled oats sprinkled directly on top of your pie filling.

Watch the video to see what Achatz Handmade Pie Co. has planned for National Pie Day.