Try this sushi and beer happy hour at a surprising place

Ready for a new type of happy hour in Metro Detroit? How about sushi and beer in a grocery store?

Host Tati Amare chatted with Chef Derek Layson and John Golaszewski with Hissho Sushi about their new kind of happy hour that’s changing the grocery shopping game in Metro Detroit.

Hissho Sushi started by placing chefs in each Meijer to make fresh sushi for customers but now they have expanded into a restaurant with a twist. This restaurant will be pairing craft beer with your favorite sushi roll.

Hissho Sushi has also partnered with Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo to create the best pairing of Michigan-made beer with your choice of sushi.

You can find the Hissho Sushi restaurant inside of Meijer in Brighton on Grand River.