Treat yourself and your sweetheart with this Valentine’s Day gift!

Why not get something both you and your special someone can enjoy together? LaVida Massage have a variety of packages, services and gift cards.

Let’s get into the massages. They offer couples, prenatal, Swedish, deep tissue, and sports massages. A Swedish style massage is lighter and more for relaxation, while a deep tissue massage is more intense and works on getting rid of the knots. All of their therapists are trained to listen to you and design a massage based on your specific needs. A couple’s massage involves two massage therapists in the same room so you can be with your date as you both relax. According to their massage therapist, Laura Roof, after getting any massage it is always best to drink a lot of water to flush out any toxins that might have been released during the massage. They also offer skincare services, like facials, at select locations.

A great gift idea is a gift card for you both to enjoy. You can pick them up at any LaVida location 7 days a week, or you can also buy them online at lavidamassage.com and have them delivered to you by mail, or you can print off a certificate. On their website, you can also find the location nearest to you, set up your appointment, and learn more about their offerings.