Detroit Music Hall holds the history of Detroit’s entertainment

The Detroit Music Hall has hosted more performances than any other venue in the city according to its President and Artistic Director Vince Paul. Alex Atwell took a deep dive into the Music Hall and to learn more about its history.

Paul took us on the tour of the building and shared how the Music Hall was built with floors and mahogany walls that curve and reflect sound. This was the best surround sound they could get in the 1920′s.

They also have a gallery that incorporates artifacts from the original theater and pictures that show its growth. One important picture was a photograph of Walt Disney Studios installing the very first surround system in the Detroit Music Hall.

You can learn more about the history, and the artifacts, by watching the video above.