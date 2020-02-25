Explore history of collecting of African American art in Detroit at DIA

DETROIT – An amazing exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts explores the rich history of collecting African American art in Detroit.

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections" runs through March 15, 2020, at the DIA. The exhibit features works by Romare Bearden, Al Loving, Charles McGee and Alison Saar.

The exhibition will demonstrate local collectors’ interest in the diverse media, styles, genres, influences and subject matter that inspired them to collect art created by African Americans.

Learn more about Detroit Collects here. The exhibition is free with general admission. Watch Alex Atwell’s Uniquely Detroit feature story in the video player above.

