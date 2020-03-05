Take a twirl for National Dress Day

Whether you like flowers on your dress, or a nice slit, there are multiple ways to style your favorite dress.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about the different ways to style your dress for any event.

Jon Jordan focused on the art of layering. You can wear sleeveless dresses during all seasons at any event. Jon Jordan recommends making a sleeveless dress into a jumper by adding a long sleeve shirt. This will make it easier for you to wear in the colder seasons. You can also layer your dresses with sweaters or a trench coat. He also showed how you can wear the same dress one on top of the other to get a great look!

Watch the video for more style tips for National Dress Day.