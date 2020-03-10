Here’s how to keep ticks and fleas away from you and your pets this spring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As you start spending more time outside with your pet it’s important to protect them from pests. Jason Carr spoke to Anna Chrisman about the best ways to keep your pet safe from fleas and ticks.

Anna says the first step is to take preventative measures. Anna suggests prescription medicine provided by your vet is the best protection. Other items like flea collars and over-the-counter flea medicine can hurt animals. Also just because you’re not seeing any signs of fleas doesn’t mean they aren’t there. You can call a veterinarian at the Michigan Humane Society to discuss the best options for your pet.

Anna didn’t just bring in helpful ideas, she also brought in a kitten named Peanut Brittle who is almost a year old. She is a cuddly, sweet female with lots of energy looking for her forever home.

