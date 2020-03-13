This family-owned Irish restaurant has been around for over 70 years!

Covered in leprechauns and known for their fish, Pat O’Brien’s has been giving people that Emerald Isle hospitality for a long time now. It was originally opened in 1948 by the O’Brien family and stayed with them for three generations until 2006 when the Kohl family took it over.

Over all those years, however, one thing has remained the same, their perch dinner.

“Everybody knows that we’re big on fish,” says Krystal Kohl, one of the owners. “When we took over people were scared that we were going to change the recipe or anything like that. That was the one thing that never changed.”

They also kept some of the original homey touches of the bar including the etched glass, the carved leprechauns and the Irish sayings that were put into the bar.

“There’s so much detail in there, that we refuse to change because it is like a staple,” said Krystal.

Keeping the mainstays that the people loved, kept them coming back year after year.

“You’ll meet someone that is 25 years old and they say they’ve been coming here since they were born with their grandparents and stuff like that, it’s a family tradition,” explained Krystal.

They did, however, change up the menu a bit. While you may expect to find only Irish and bar food here, which you certainly can enjoy, they’ve added some higher-end entrees like chicken parmesan, cedar-planked salmon, even prime rib! You can also get their famous perch dinner, or enjoy a whole pound of perch. If you are in the mood for some Irish food, they have shepherd’s pie, boxty, international bangers and mash, and, of course, fish and chips.

If you would like to try Pat O’Brien’s, they are located at 22385 E 10 Mile Rd. in St. Clair Shores.