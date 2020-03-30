Cleaning up with Cellar Door soaps

Canton, MI – Who knew a class project gone wrong in high school would become a successful business?

Brandon Mitchell did when he decided to open Cellar Door Soaps in 2008. He became interested in making soaps while in high school, and his first attempt didn’t go so well. Later, he tried again to make soap and this time it was a success. After tweaking the recipe, he began making large quantities of great smelling soaps.

With the help of his family, Brandon not only makes soaps, but candles and beard oils as well. They can make over 70 bars of soap in one batch which helps as the demand continues to grow.

Watch the video above to see how he makes these yummy smelling soaps.