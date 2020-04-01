Here’s a place to plan to visit for fun with friends
This place in Royal Oak is a gamer’s dream
Once we can go out again with friends, we found a place that brings the food and the fun in the D! LFG Royal Oak brings the man-cave out of the house and into metro Detroit and you can enjoy it with your friends or even your kids. The alcohol-free establishment has a full food menu and open areas to play at a pre-set gaming station. You can also bring your own system if you’d like.
LFG Royal Oak is located at 617 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067.
