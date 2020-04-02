Find comfort and history at The Inn on Ferry Street

Midtown Detroit – The Inn on Ferry Street is perfect for people who have family coming into town, or for a fun stay-cation. It’s something to look forward to once life gets back to normal. The Inn consists of five houses, which were built in the 1800′s, that come together to make a unique and beautiful experience.

This historic haven offers rooms with private bathrooms, decorated in lush, floral and bright designs. When it comes to the food, The Inn on Ferry Street strives to use locally-sourced products, and there is a sweet treat in every room upon check-in. You get treated to a home-cooked breakfast every morning and the staff is ready to help you with any accommodations you may need during your stay.

Watch the video above to see how the inn got its name!