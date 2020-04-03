This spa treatment fits right into your busy schedule

Once we can say goodbye to social distancing why not plan on doing something special for yourself? Going to the spa is considered an indulgent experience. However, SkinPhorea is making this slice of luxury more accessible and easy on your schedule. Located on Washington Boulevard in Royal Oak, this local business may change the way you get your next facial.

SkinPhorea is a facial bar and the facials have fun, playful bar-inspired names like Shirley Temple or Cosmopolitan. The place is also set up like a bar with a row of comfortable chairs that recline back and help melt your troubles away while giving your skin a little tender, loving, care. The idea for a fast-moving spa was the owners’ way of providing a decadent treat to customers while not taking up their entire day. Shareese Shorter and Jessica Hayes wanted to give people the option to enjoy a nice facial and go on with the rest of their day.

At SkinPhorea, each client is screened and a facial is customized to meet their needs. Hayes said the goal is not just to provide a great experience but to keep it affordable so clients continue to come and see positive results in their skin. She wants both men and women to have a beautiful glow they love so much that they keep coming back for more.