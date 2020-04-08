Want to get more use out of your groceries? Here’s how you can!

Are you finding your groceries aren’t standing the test of time? There are ways you can extend the life of your produce and stretch how many your recipes will feed. Bethany Thayer, a nutritionist for Henry Ford Health System, spoke to Tati Amare about ways you can make your groceries last longer and go further.

One way is to add whole grains or mushrooms to your ground beef to increase the volume of meat. It also adds to the nutritional value of your meal.

Also, freeze fruits and veggies when getting close too ripe. Consider cooking the fruits and veggies before freezing and purée them or freeze them whole.

Rehydrate vegetables when they go limp due to a loss of water by submerging them in cold water to bring them back.

Watch the video above to see how to prepare your shopping list properly.