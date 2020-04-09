The Clark Sisters put their lives on the screen in new biopic

Gospel music is deeply rooted in Detroit’s history. The Clark sisters have a new movie called “The First Ladies of Gospel” that describes their humble beginnings to winning multiple Grammys.

Host Jason Carr got the chance to chat with Shelea Frazier, who plays Dorenda Clark Cole in the movie “The First Ladies of Gospel”. Shelea talked about her experience working with other amazing producers and actors in the film such as Queen Latifah, Mary J. Bilge, and Missy Elliot. She also explained the pain, work ,and dedication that it took for the Clark Sisters to become a Grammy-Award winning group.

“The First Ladies of Gospel” will premiere Saturday April 11, on Lifetime.

Watch the video to learn more about the the Clark Sisters new movie!