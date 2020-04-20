43ºF

Creative ways to color your hair at home

Jon Jordan has clever ways to keep your grays away

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Host Tati Amare chatted with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about keeping your grays away while you’re at home.

Jon suggests using spray coloring or eye shadow for a temporary fix for gray hairs. Another temporary fix is color enhancing shampoo. For people growing out their gray hair, they can use a spray to streak their hair for an easier transition.

Watch the video for more hair-coloring tricks!

