Creative ways to color your hair at home
Jon Jordan has clever ways to keep your grays away
Host Tati Amare chatted with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about keeping your grays away while you’re at home.
Jon suggests using spray coloring or eye shadow for a temporary fix for gray hairs. Another temporary fix is color enhancing shampoo. For people growing out their gray hair, they can use a spray to streak their hair for an easier transition.
Watch the video for more hair-coloring tricks!
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.