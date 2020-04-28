Does this snap on colander save all of your pasta?

Do you get upset when you attempt to drain your pasta or noodles from the pot and almost half of them end up in the sink? This snap on colander is supposed to save your pasta from falling down the drain. It’s called Snap’n Strain, and Kila Peeples put it to the test for Try It Out Tuesday. She got the idea to try it out when she was making mac n’ cheese one day.

The snap on colander can be found online, and costs between $8 -$12.

Does this Try It Out Tuesday item go the distance? Watch the video above to see how it works