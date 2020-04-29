Celebrate holidays, graduations & more with unique gift boxes

During this time many celebrations such as birthday parties and graduation ceremonies have been cancelled but that doesn’t mean you still shouldn’t celebrate!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Lisa Mattison Roberts, the owner of Rock, Paper, Scissors in Ann Arbor about their gift boxes including quarantine kits.

Rock, Paper, Scissors encourages people to celebrate everything in life and their quarantine care kits are sure to make you smile. The boxes are filled with items from the store and shipped directly to your home. Adult kits could be filled with puzzles, assorted teas, candles, notepads and gardening supplies. Rock, Paper, Scissors also has quarantine care kits for kids filled with fun stickers and projects that the kids will love.

You can also order a custom gift box that is for a specific celebration like Mother’s Day. This means that the kits will be hand picked, so if your mom loves cooking then you can have a customized box that will keep her happy in the kitchen.

Watch the video for more information on how you can get a celebratory quarantine kit from Rock, Paper, Scissors!