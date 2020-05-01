This food truck is unlike any other!

Southwest Detroit – Detroit 75 Kitchen, a very popular food truck located permanently on Fort street in Southwest Detroit, recently re-opened for business. Known for their delicious sandwiches, many were delighted to see this business come back after closing briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This unique food truck has been drawing people to it for years with its colorful street art on the surrounding fences, planters full of herbs and vegetables, and cherry red umbrellas covering picnic tables. Brothers Ahmed and Mike opened the food truck as a way to serve their customers at the gas station their family owns next door.

“We did not imagine this,” said Ahmed Nassar, one of the owners. "We needed to supplement our business [the gas station] with food for our drivers. So we said, ‘Hey, we are going to start a food truck and provide them with an eating option that is exceptional.’ "

So they did! While Ahmed manages the business side of things, Mike comes up with creative concoctions in the kitchen.

“It’s basically how I eat,” says Mike Nassar. “I like to eat with a lot of flavor, like in-your-face flavor.”

One of their most popular sandwiches is the Third Street Detroit Philly sandwich, which has tender beef, sweet pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, sautéed bell peppers, onions, Swiss cheese, and house-made vinaigrette on a toasted bun. If you want to try something that is deliciously different, order their BBQ Chicken Egg Rolls served with BBQ ranch and garlic cilantro jalapeno aioli. Also, since they were closed the majority of lent, they are bringing back their Shrimp Po’ Boy sandwich until May 29th.

Detroit 75 Kitchen is located at 4800 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209. They have adjusted hours and are currently open Monday -Thursday from 10am - 6pm, and Friday from 10am - 8pm.