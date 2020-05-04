Adopt a pet without leaving your home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many people are struggling with social isolation and are looking for emotional and physical support from a pet. Now, you can adopt a pet without leaving home.

Host Jason Carr spoke with Matt Pepper, the President and CEO of the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) about virtual pet adoptions.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon on the MHS social media pages, the staff will tour through the animals to give you an opportunity to see pets that are looking for their forever home. If you see an animal that you are interested in, you can call (866)M-HUMANE. MHS will be able to tell you more about the pet and evaluate what kind of home the pet would do well in. The staff can also arrange for you to safely meet the pet.

