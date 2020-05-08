The solution to soothing rough hands
Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan shares his DIY tricks to treating sandpaper skin
The best way to stay healthy is to wash your hands. Unfortunately, all that hand washing could irritate your skin. There are ways to help. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan spoke to Jason Carr about ways to bring relief to rough hands. Some of these solutions can be made with ingredients found in your pantry! To see how you can make your very own soothing solution, watch the video above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.