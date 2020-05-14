Running out of baking supplies? Cornwall Bakery in Grosse Pointe Park has you covered

Grosse Pointe Park – During the pandemic, more and more people have picked up the hobby of baking. Whether it be baking homemade bread, or occasionally whipping up a batch of your mom’s chocolate chip cookies, people are finding comfort, and a lot of fun, in making baked goods. It has become so popular, in fact, that many of the necessary ingredients like flour and yeast have become tough to find. Luckily, some bakeries, like Cornwall Bakery in Grosse Pointe Park, have pivoted to selling some of their supplies.

Freeman Gunnell, the owner of Cornwall Bakery, joined host Tati Amare over Skype to discuss their baking kits. He came up with the idea of doing a baking kit when some of his neighbors asked if they could get flour from him. He had a ton of flour at the bakery so he started giving and trading flour. Eventually, he started to add more things to it, like yeast, sugar, baking soda, and more, offering it to his customers as a Baking Box.

Ideas grew from there, and he started offering more boxes including a pizza-making box, cookie decorating box, cupcake decorating box, even a produce box. You can also still indulge in their classic treats and pastries by getting their breakfast pastries box. For graduates, he is offering a special graduation box which includes an 8-inch layered graduation cake with buttercream frosting, a dozen chocolate chip cookies, a sparkler celebration candle, and a pine tree seedling for your graduate to plant.

If you are interested in getting any of these boxes, visit their online shop. Cornwall Bakery is located at 15215 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan.