Top three things Tati won’t take for granted

On the show we talk a lot about all of the things we can’t wait to get back to doing and what we’re going to miss this summer.

Here's my top three list of things I hope and pray I won't take for granted after it's safe to head out!

Dinner and brunch out with family and friends. I LOVE going out for a nice meal with my loved ones! Whether it’s a Friday girls night out, a lazy afternoon brunching or a random night after work... I will enjoy and relish every moment and meal!

Shopping at the mall. Yes, you all know how frugal I am... But I miss window shopping and roaming around with my coffee and looking at all of the stuff I’m not going to buy.

Traveling! I was so ready for my girlfriend getaways, trips to visit friends and family, and quick weekend getaways. My passport is ready for more stamps!

This blog originally appeared in The Buzz newsletter from Live In The D which is delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Click here to sign up.