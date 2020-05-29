Pick up some freshly brewed beer with your take-out at this Pontiac brewpub

Some places know how to make delicious food, other places know how to make great beer, but Fillmore 13 Brewery in Pontiac make it their mission to know how to do both!

"We go to a lot of breweries, my wife and I, " explained owner Laith “Lee” Roumaya. “And it is disappointing when there is no food or there’s very little food. I am a big believer in if you have good beer you have to have good food to go with it.”

They are currently offering take-out or curbside drop off. Following all social distancing best practices, 5 people are allowed in the building at a time to pick up their food, and everyone must wear a mask. If you go with the curbside drop off option, you can park right in front of the building (parking in downtown Pontiac is currently free!) and they will drop it off in whatever part of the car you feel comfortable with.

They are still serving almost their entire menu which includes mouthwatering options like their baby back ribs smothered in a house-made BBQ sauce that features one of their beers, and their prosciutto pizza that is nice and crispy and topped with peppery arugula. Currently, all their food orders are 20% off. While you are there you can also pick up some of their beers or their fruit wines. They still have about 20 beers on their menu and are brewing new batches regularly. You can get them by the growler (64oz), howler (32oz), and 4-packs.

If you are feeling generous you can donate $12 and they will deliver a boxed lunch to a local hero of your choice.

To place orders, give them a call at (248) 977-3972. Fillmore 13 Brewery is located at 7 N Saginaw St #1d, in Pontiac.