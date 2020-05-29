The new movie that will start your weekend on a good note

You don’t need a movie theater to watch this summer’s big movies. The High Note starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube, and Dakota Fanning is skipping movie theaters and heading straight to your television. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk all about.

The movie follows Ellis-Ross, a music diva looking to change up her sound against the advice of her producer played by Ice Cube. Fanning rounds out the cast as the assistant looking for her big break as a music producer. Greg says the movie is a fun ride, and although he can’t confirm Ellis Ross channeled her famous mom, Detroit native Diana Ross, for the role, he can see Diana in the character. “The High Note” is out now for rent on video on demand.

If you are looking to stream something familiar, Greg has got you covered. He gave Jason a list of his top summer movies that will instantly give you that fun, blockbuster feel. Some happened to also be Jason’s favorite summer films. To see his picks, watch the video above.