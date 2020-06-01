Go behind the mic with radio host Blaine Fowler

Working home from home has its unique challenges and that is something Blaine Fowler, host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, can personally attest to. He and his co-host Lauren Crocker have been putting out a live show every morning from their respective homes.

Blaine told Tati Amare and Jason Carr all about the challenges he has been facing while giving a glimpse of his at-home studio. While he is happy to do still be doing the show every day, he says he misses the energy of going to work and interacting with everyone in person.

He also shared what it is like having his family members become his new “co-workers” and gave us look at the “family” that’s moved into his backyard. To see Blaine’s new furry neighbors, watch the video above.