Local singer from ‘The Voice’ releases new music!

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Beth Griffith-Manley. The local singer from Season 16 of “The Voice” shared about how she has used her extra time during quarantine to work on new music.

Beth is working on her second album and plans to release it this summer. In the meantime, she just released her new single “You’ve Already Won.” This song is meant to uplift, encourage and inspire others during this time. The profits will also benefit the Detroit Rescue Mission and Feed America.

Watch the video to hear Beth’s new single “You’ve Already Won".