These two popular Detroit restaurants team up to deliver delicious carryout

Now that the stay at home order has been lifted, people will soon be able to return to eating at restaurants, but many people will continue to enjoy ordering take out. For today’s Takeout Tuesday, we are featuring two Detroit restaurants that are teaming up and offering a unique combination of flavors and cooking.

Takoi and their sister restaurant Magnet, are serving a handful of menu items from both restaurants for carryout all from the Magnet kitchen. Jame’s Beard Award nominee Takoi has a Thai-inspired menu, serving up lots of creative small plates featuring flavors from Southeast Asia. Magnet, which opened just last year, dishes up Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, all of which are cooked over a wood-fire. Chef Brad Greenhill heads up both kitchens and joined Tati Amare over Skype. To see the full interview watch the video above.

To order, you can go online to either restaurant’s websites and load your cart up with what you want. You can schedule the time you want to pick it up from Magnet and they will drop it off in your car. They are also offering some pantry items as well. Starting next week they will be serving hot food outside of Takoi for carryout, offering large family meals with some vegetarian options. Other deals they are offering include packages on wine.

In the future, Greenhill said to keep an eye out for recipes and make-at-home-meal-kits as they are expanding what they are offering to accommodate people who are not quite ready to dine out, or who enjoy cooking at home.