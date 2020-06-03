Let your kid’s imagination take flight

Who’s ready to take off? You may not be stepping onto a plane, but there is a way you, and your kids can take flight right at home! We’re talking about do-it-yourself planes, kites, and rockets. Kyle Jaracz, the Education Director with the Academy of Model Aeronautics, joined host Jason Carr to discuss the latest in model planes.

There are still the classic rockets and paper planes you remember playing with as a kid, but the model plane game has taken off! Now 3D-pattern planes are growing in popularity. Some of them even have turbine-powered jets! But don’t let that intimidate you, there are many options for beginners that you can easily do at home. From paper to balsa woods, the sky’s the limit when it comes to different options.

A cool new one to try is a walk-along-glider which is made out of paper, but it is specially designed to float using a piece of cardboard in front of you to push the air. See the video above for more details.

They have tons of templates for everything from scrap paper to foam plates. Plus, they have all the science behind why these models take flight, so you can teach your kids. For more information visit the AMA’s website.