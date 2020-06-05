The bags that provide Detroiters with many blessings

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important basic hygiene products are and how difficult it can be to get them. There is a husband and wife team right here in the heart of Detroit making sure every Detroiter gets these essential. Greg and Sharon Monbleu are the creators of the Blessings Bag Brigade, an organization that delivers bags full of hygiene products for the underprivileged and homeless in Detroit.

Greg and Sharon Monbleu spoke to Mitch Albom about their organization. Each bag is filled with products like toothpaste, soap, shampoo, a toothbrush, and lip balm. Greg and Sharon say the bags do more than help people in need. They are a chance to express love, hope, and value to a community of people who may be experiencing hardships.

To see more of their story and to find out how to help, click on the video above.