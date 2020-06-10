The Biggest Loser is looking for contestants in the D

One of the most popular shows on television is back, ready to help people change their lives for the better. The Biggest Loser is now hosted by former coach Bob Harper, and they are looking for participants from right here in our area to be on the show. Casting producer Holland Weathers spoke to Jason Carr about what viewers can expect on the new season of the show and how to be on the show.

Weathers said when casting the show, she is looking for people who are seeking to lose at least 100 pounds, has a great personality, and the drive to compete until the end. She also said casting is done virtually now, so people can apply whenever they want, even in their pajamas!

Watch the video above to find out more on how to apply to be on The Biggest Loser!