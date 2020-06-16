Can dental floss help kids cook in the kitchen?

Kids are always looking for a way to help out in the kitchen, but sometimes it is hard for them to do so when it comes to using sharp knives. Sometimes parents don’t feel that their kids are ready to handle them. Kila Peeples discovered how to cut with an item usually found in the bathroom: Dental floss!!

Kila tried cutting watermelon, cookie dough, and cheesecake with non-flavored dental floss. Did it do the trick?

Watch the video above to see if dental floss can be used as a knife!