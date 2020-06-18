Get the best look for your beard at home

While many barbers have recently reopened, a lot of guys probably still have a little more scruff on their chins than normal. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan spoke to Jason Carr about how men can shape up their facial hair to match their face type so they look their best. He also showed Jason the best tools to use to achieve the look. From oval shaped faces to square, Jon says there is a right beard for everyone.

To see which beard best flatters your face shape, watch the video above.