Help local businesses by paying it forward

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Lake Trust Credit Union

For this edition of Finance Friday, we were joined by our sponsor, Lake Trust Credit Union, which has new way to help people pay it forward and help small businesses across Michigan. Deandre Lipscomb, Community Impact Manager and Executive Director of Lake Trust Foundation spoke to Tati Amare live about the new Great Lakes Give Back Program.

The Great Lakes Give Back Program is a crowdfunding campaign that lets individuals donate to their favorite small local business. Once those donations reach $1000, Lake Trust Credit Union will match them.

These donations can be made directly on Lake Trust’s website.

Lipscomb says the program was created to help small businesses who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Most of these businesses were ineligible for other types of assistance and needed help. As Lipscomb says, “These businesses make up the fabric of who we are.”

Great Lakes Give Back was built to help 75 small business with 25 employees or less. Right now, the program is benefiting about 60 business, so there is room for more. To find out more about the program, click on the video above. You can also visit Lake Trust Credit Union at www.laketrust.org and click on Great Lakes Give Back.

The program ends July 31.