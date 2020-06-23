Take your pets on a virtual march for a good cause this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Michigan Human Society Mutt March is a popular tradition for animal lovers. The event will go on this summer with a few changes due to COVID-19. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society joined host Jason Carr to talk about the event.

"This year's Mutt March has gone virtual," said Chrisman. The walk will take place online on July 26th, and participants are encouraged to march with their pets in their own communities. Chrisman was also joined by a 5-year-old domestic long-haired cat named Roxanne who is available for adoption.

