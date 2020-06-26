See Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Steve Carell in new movies this weekend

This week on Reel Talk Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr and reviewed three movies out this weekend. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a musical rom com starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, streaming on Netflix. Irresistible, written and directed by Jon Stewart and starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne , is also streaming on Netflix. My Spy is a family action comedy streaming on Amazon Prime.

To see Greg’s interviews with some of the stars of the films, and see how many Reels he gave each one, watch the video above.