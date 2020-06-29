82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Live In The D

Home Studio Session with Mama Yaya

Music Monday!

Kaelyn Collins, Intern

Tags: Music Monday, Home studio session, Music, songs

Our Music Monday home studio session today featured a singer that has a new crank up the radio and roll down the windows song. Mama Yaya is a Chicago based singer, but her new album “Broken Record” was produced and recorded in Detroit.

“I’ve been traveling back and forth between Chicago and Detroit for maybe about 3 years now and we’ve been working on music for this whole time. So, it has been so great to finally release this,” said Mama Yaya.

If you would like to check out Mama Yaya she’s available on all platforms and she has a website.

Watch the video above to see her performance of her song “Devil”.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.