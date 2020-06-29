Home Studio Session with Mama Yaya

Our Music Monday home studio session today featured a singer that has a new crank up the radio and roll down the windows song. Mama Yaya is a Chicago based singer, but her new album “Broken Record” was produced and recorded in Detroit.

“I’ve been traveling back and forth between Chicago and Detroit for maybe about 3 years now and we’ve been working on music for this whole time. So, it has been so great to finally release this,” said Mama Yaya.

If you would like to check out Mama Yaya she’s available on all platforms and she has a website.

Watch the video above to see her performance of her song “Devil”.