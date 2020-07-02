Composting in the D

Host Tati Amare chatted with Pashon Murray from Detroit Dirt about her work with composting.

Detroit Dirt started about 11 years ago as an organic model that promotes the circular economy. The primary focuses are getting eyes on the epidemic of food waste and its impact. Murray believes in composting and using organic material as a resource.

Murray explained that you can easily start a compost at home. Things like potatoes, food peelings, lettuce and other vegetables can be put into a compost bin. You can also find composting resources in your community like urban farmers who can put your food scraps to use.

Composting can also be a fun learning experience for children.

Watch the video to learn more about the importance of composting.