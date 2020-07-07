Keep your pets safe in the summer heat

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Devan Bianco from the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) about how to keep your pets safe in hot weather.

Devan suggested owners avoid taking their pets outside in the mid to late afternoon, take walks only if sidewalks are cool,and find shady areas. Also, it’s important to pay attention to your dog painting and showing signs of distress in the heat. You can also keep your dogs protected with pet-safe sunscreen.

Devan also showed off a cute cat named Sammie that is available for adoption. Click on the video above to see how you can adopt Sammie and to find out more about MHS’s pet photo contest.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Sammie.

You can learn more about the Mike Morse Law Firm at 855 Mike Wins.