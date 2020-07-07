91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Live In The D

Which drink helps your thirsty flowers bloom the best?

This Try It Out Tuesday is giving flowers a drink of something else besides water

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Try It Out Tuesday, Flowers, Gardening, Coca Cola, Club Soda, Water

Do these fizzy drinks work better for plants than traditional water? – We all want our plants to have the ultimate flower power, but can you give them that spark from something else besides water? Kila Peeples found a few people who say that “watering” your flowers with various drinks can be beneficial. These beverages are very popular, and can be fizzy. Do they work better than traditional water?

Kila bought three plants that were each hydrated with equal amounts of different beverages: club soda, Coca Cola and, of course, water. She tested these theories for a couple of weeks to see which one worked the best. Which one won? Which one fell flat?

Watch the video above to see which drink helped her flowers grow!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: