Which drink helps your thirsty flowers bloom the best?

Do these fizzy drinks work better for plants than traditional water? – We all want our plants to have the ultimate flower power, but can you give them that spark from something else besides water? Kila Peeples found a few people who say that “watering” your flowers with various drinks can be beneficial. These beverages are very popular, and can be fizzy. Do they work better than traditional water?

Kila bought three plants that were each hydrated with equal amounts of different beverages: club soda, Coca Cola and, of course, water. She tested these theories for a couple of weeks to see which one worked the best. Which one won? Which one fell flat?

Watch the video above to see which drink helped her flowers grow!