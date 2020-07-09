Food Network star shows us how to up our picnic game

With people wanting to stay safe, outdoor dining has increased in popularity, but you don’t have to head to a restaurant with a patio to do it up. Why not have a picnic instead? Food Network star, Tregaye Fraser, joined host Tati Amare over Skype to share her ideas for how to have a fabulous picnic.

The “must-have”....

According to Fraser, blueberries are her must-have item in any picnic basket. She likes that they are nutritious, convenient and a good source of fiber and vitamin C. To jazz up her blueberries she likes to make a blueberry watermelon salad with marinated feta cheese. If you are in the mood for something sweet, her blueberry swirl cheesecake brownies are a great thing to try.

To drink...

For drinks, she is a fan of Stella Rosa semi-sparkling Italian wine. It comes in many fresh fruit flavors. Do it up with some frozen blueberries as ice cubes to keep it cool.

You can’t forget about...

What picnic basket would be complete without cheese? But you don’t want just any cheese, Fraser recommends you look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese label, as the state is known for their cheese and has won many awards for it.

For more info, watch the full interview above.