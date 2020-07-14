Your local YMCA is offering a free day of summer camp!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

Host Tati Amare spoke with Abigail Sacco, Executive Director for YMCA Afterschool and Day Camps about the YMCA Summer Camp special and their new safety precautions.

YMCA is offering a free day of summer camp to families that are interested in sending their children to camp but want to try it out first. The YMCA is implementing deep cleaning procedures hourly. Each area is cleaned before the next group transitions to that area. Upon arrival the camper will be screened for illness and if they pass they will be escorted to a hand sanitizing station. Their items from home will also be sanitized. Camp will look different for kids but they will still have lots of fun. Kids will sing camp songs and engage in activities while maintaining social distancing.

You can also donate to the YMCA to sponsor a child to attend day camp.

For more information visit ymcadetroit.org

Watch the video to learn how your child can try out the YMCA camp experience for free.